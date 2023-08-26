Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Mountcastle hit his 18th homer in the first inning off Kyle Freeland to kick off the scoring for the Orioles. Following a series with Toronto that saw him collect just one hit, Mountcastle picked up where he had previous left off in August with his seventh multi-hit effort of the month. He's now hitting .366 with 30 hits in 82 August at-bats including five home runs, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored.