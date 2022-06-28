Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.
Mountcastle hadn't homered since going yard twice June 15 versus the Blue Jays. In his last 11 contests, he's batted .289 (13-for-45) with five extra-base hits. The 25-year-old is up to a .271/.307/.482 slash line with 13 homers, 38 RBI, 33 runs scored, two stolen bases and 14 doubles through 63 games overall. He should continue to see regular playing time at first base while also featuring at designated hitter and in left field on occasion.
