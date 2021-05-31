Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Twins in 10 innings.

The 24-year-old's fifth-inning deep fly off Twins ace Jose Berrios ended a rough stretch at the plate for Mountcastle, who had struck out seven times in 12 at-bats over the Orioles' last four games before Monday. Mountcastle's low contact and low walk rates will likely make him prone to slumps throughout the season, but the Orioles appear committed to playing him regularly amid the offensive dry spells.