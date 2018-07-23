Mountcastle went 1-for-6 with a solo home run during Double-A Bowie's doubleheader with Erie on Sunday.

Mountcastle has gone deep four times over his last 10 games, raising his season OPS to .884. The 21-year-old third baseman now looks like the Orioles' best organizational asset on the left side of the infield after All-Star shortstop Manny Machado was traded to the Dodgers last week.

