Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Goes on home-run binge
Mountcastle went 1-for-6 with a solo home run during Double-A Bowie's doubleheader with Erie on Sunday.
Mountcastle has gone deep four times over his last 10 games, raising his season OPS to .884. The 21-year-old third baseman now looks like the Orioles' best organizational asset on the left side of the infield after All-Star shortstop Manny Machado was traded to the Dodgers last week.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Healthy at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to return Thursday or Friday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Nearing return to action•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Making progress in recovery•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Out with broken hand•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Will receive big-league camp invite•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...