Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 15-10 win over the Red Sox.

Mountcastle supplied his biggest hit in a five-run fourth inning for the Orioles. He also had an RBI single and a run as Baltimore tacked on five more runs in the fifth. Through 16 contests in August, Mountcastle has gone 14-for-63 (.222), though he's contributed three homers, 12 RBI and seven runs. The 25-year-old is slashing .250/.298/.434 with 17 long balls, 61 RBI, 49 runs scored and four stolen bases in 104 games overall.