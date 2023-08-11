Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

It was his second homer during the three-game series against Houston. Mountcastle is batting .463 (19-for-41) during his active 12-game hitting streak. That surge has lifted his slash line to .268/.312/.479 with 15 homers, 53 RBI, 49 runs scored and three stolen bases over 84 games this season. As long as he keeps hitting well, managers Brandon Hyde will continue to keep Mountcastle in a prominent place in the Orioles' order -- he's hit second versus southpaws and fifth against righties in August.