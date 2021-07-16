Mountcastle (forearm) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Friday at Kansas City, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old exited Sunday's contest with a left forearm contusion after being hit by a pitch, but he's ready to play after taking the All-Star break to rest up. Mountcastle hit .255/.305/.447/.with 14 homers, 14 doubles, 48 RBI and 39 runs in 83 games during the season's first half.