Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

After heading into the All-Star break nursing a forearm injury, Mountcastle was cleared to start the Orioles' first two games of the second half. He went 1-for-8 with two RBI and a run scored between those contests, and more importantly, Mountcastle doesn't seem to have experienced a setback. His absence from the lineup Sunday is likely just a pre-planned maintenance day.