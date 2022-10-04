Mountcastle is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mountcastle is hitting .263 with four runs and four RBI over the last 10 games. Jesus Aguilar draws a rare start at first base while Anthony Santander gets the nod at designated hitter.
