Mountcastle is not in the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle has hit the ball quite well in his first 11 major-league games, going .341/.400/.537 at the plate. DJ Stewart will be the left fielder for the afternoon game, but Mountcastle will likely return to the lineup for the nightcap.