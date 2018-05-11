Mountcastle (hand) was activated from the disabled list at Double-A Bowie and went 3-for-4 with a run and a RBI Thursday against Hartford.

He suffered a broken hand midway through spring training, and this was his first game back. Mountcastle isn't a great defender anywhere on the diamond (he played third base in this one), but he has the potential to hit for average and for power, which would allow his bat to profile at third base or in left field. He is on pace to reach the majors in early 2019.