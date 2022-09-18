Mountcastle (elbow) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mountcastle left Saturday's game with a left elbow contusion. Jesus Aguilar is starting at first base and hitting fifh.
