Mountcastle went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

He collected one two-bagger in each end of the twin bill to extend his hitting streak to five games, and his doubles streak to three. Mountcastle is having contact issues to begin his first full season in the majors, hitting .227 (10-for-44) with a 2:18 BB:K, but half of his hits have gone for extra bases (four doubles and a homer).