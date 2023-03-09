Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League win over the Pirates.

Mountcastle's fifth-inning blast made the difference for the Orioles in this contest. The 26-year-old is all but guaranteed to be the starter at first base this season, so spring games are more to get him back into the playing rhythm after the offseason. He's gone 5-for-15 (all extra-base hits) with seven RBI across six Grapefruit League games.