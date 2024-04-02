Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.

Mountcastle crushed a two-run 408-foot home run off Michael Wacha in the fourth inning for his first of the season. The Orioles first baseman struggled in spring training with a .243/.256/.324 slash line and no homers, so this round-tripper was likely a welcome sight. Mountcastle will have to hit to keep his lineup spot in Baltimore with the bevy of young bats continuing to develop under general manager Mike Elias' watch.