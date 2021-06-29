Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, an additional run scored and two walks in Monday's 9-7 win over the Astros.

Mountcastle took Zack Greinke deep in the fifth inning to give the Orioles the lead. He ended up reaching base safely four times in the game. The 24-year-old has been on fire lately, batting .396 with six long balls and 13 RBI over his last 13 games. He is slashing .269/.309/.478 in 288 plate appearances this season.