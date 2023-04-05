Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a double and a three-run homer in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Mountcastle blasted an opposite-field shot off Andrew Heaney to extend the Orioles lead to 5-0 in the second inning. The first baseman has homered twice in the 2023 season, and has already driven in six runs over the first five games of the season.