Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 3-1 win over the Twins on Sunday.

Mountcastle added to his extra-base hit totals, belting his 14th home run and 18th double of the year off Devin Smeltzer. The 25-year-old first baseman has continued to make strides this season. He has maintained a home run pace similar to last season when he went yard 33 times, all while making better contact and getting on base more consistently. Mountcastle is slashing .283/.321/.506 and the young power hitter's development is a bright spot for an Orioles team in a rebuilding year.