Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Mountcastle put the Orioles on the board with his solo home run in the top of the first inning, but he left four runners on base in the loss. He's now reached base in each of the last four games, and he's hit .341 with eight home runs, 21 RBI and 14 runs across 23 games in June.