Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

The home run was Mountcastle's 15th of 2021 but his first since June 28. He's now hitting .178 with seven RBI and seven runs scored in 45 at-bats since the start of July, which has certainly been a disappointing month for him after he hit .327 with nine homers and 26 RBI in June.