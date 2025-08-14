Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Mountcastle tied the game with a 394-foot leadoff blast in the seventh inning and recorded his first multi-hit effort since returning from the injured list Friday. Since that return, he's gone 4-for-17 with two homers and a 2:5 BB:K while starting in five consecutive games. On the season, the 28-year-old is slashing .245/.283/.368 with four homers, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored, and one stolen base across 219 plate appearances.