Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Mountcastle had a big day at the plate Tuesday, as he recorded two hits, including his 22nd homer of the season, a solo shot to right to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning. The multi-hit effort was Mountcastle's fifth so far in September, and the homer his fouth of the month. He is slashing .247/.297/.436 on the season.