Mountcastle went 3-for-6 with a two home runs, a double, five RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Royals.

Mountcastle kicked off the scoring for the Orioles with a two-run blast to left in the fourth. He followed that up with another two-run shot that traveled 433 feet over the center field wall. Mountcastle would then cap off his excellent day with an RBI double in the sixth. The 26-year-old is now fourth in the majors with 26 RBI and is tied for fourth with eight homers in 29 games thus far. Tuesday's performance raised his slash line to .256/.275/.504 as he's become a valuable fantasy first baseman in his third full-time season.