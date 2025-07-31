Mountcastle (hamstring) has gone 8-for-19 (.421) with two home runs, three doubles and six RBI over five games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk.

After spending two months on the shelf due to a right hamstring strain, Mountcastle appears to be on the verge of being activated from the injured list. The 28-year-old slugger is expected to spend the weekend in the minor leagues to wrap up his assignment, and the Orioles are likely to reinstate him ahead of Monday's series opener in Philadelphia if all goes well. Mountcastle should return to his role as Baltimore's primary first baseman upon his return, which would shift Ryan O'Hearn back into the outfield, and it remains to be seen how much playing time Coby Mayo will see down the stretch.