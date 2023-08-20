Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-1 win over the Athletics.

Mountcastle has hit safely in 17 of 18 games in August, batting .403 (27-for-67) with four homers, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored this month. His blast in the fourth inning put the Orioles ahead 7-0. The first baseman is up to 17 homers, 60 RBI, 55 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .275/.321/.481 slash line through 93 contests overall. With his recent hitting, he's played his way back into widespread fantasy relevance.