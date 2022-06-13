Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Royals.

Mountcastle hadn't recorded multiple hits in a game since his four-hit effort versus the Red Sox on May 30. He was 6-for-35 (.171) in his previous 10 contests, though five of the hits in that span went for extra bases. The 25-year-old now has a .254/.295/.435 slash line with nine homers, 28 RBI, 23 runs scored, eight doubles and two stolen bases through 207 plate appearances. He remains a fixture in the Orioles' lineup, but he hit sixth for just the third time in his last 21 contests -- more often, he slots in somewhere from the No. 3 to 5 spots in the order.