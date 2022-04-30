Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to Boston.
Mountcastle spoiled Boston's shutout bid with a leadoff home run in the ninth inning off Hansel Robles. It was his second long ball of the year and first since April 9. The 25-year-old is sporting a disappointing .618 OPS with three extra-base hits through 76 plate appearances.
