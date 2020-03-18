Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Lackluster output in spring play
Mountcastle hit .235/.235/.412 with one home run and nine strikeouts over 34 plate appearances this spring.
Mountcastle was working at first base and in the outfield before spring training play was suspended, although it's unlikely that he'll be on the major-league roster when play resumes. However, designated hitter Renato Nunez has been working at third base this spring, which could open up more opportunities for Mountcastle if he makes his likely debut in 2020, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
