Mountcastle went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and four runs scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the Red Sox.

Mountcastle played a big role in the blowout win, posting his first extra-base hits since May 22 in the process. The 25-year-old has been fairly steady in the heart of the Orioles' order this year. He has a .268/.298/.412 slash line with six homers, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and two stolen bases through 161 plate appearances. Monday marked the first time he's gone multiple games without striking out since he did so in three straight contests in the first week of the campaign.