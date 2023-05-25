Moiuntcastle went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.

His solo shot off Nestor Cortes in the fourth inning got the Orioles on the board. Mountcastle has 11 homers on the season, including three in the last eight games, but after a hot start to May he's batting only .146 (6-for-41) over the last 11 contests.