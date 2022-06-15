Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

His third-inning blast off Yusei Kikuchi got the Orioles on the board. Mountcastle has been annihilating the ball in June with 10 of his 12 hits (six doubles and four homers) on the month going for extra bases, and the power surge has pushed his slash line on the season to .262/.301/.460 with 10 homers and 30 RBI through 51 contests.