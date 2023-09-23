Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday he believes Mountcastle (shoulder) will be able to return from the injured list when first eligible, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle landed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday (retroactive to Sept. 17) with inflammation in his left shoulder. He stood in and took pitches during a Felix Bautista (elbow) bullpen session Saturday, and he's begun fielding grounders as well. Mountcastle won't be eligible to return from the injured list until Wednesday, but it's encouraging to see him trending in the right direction.