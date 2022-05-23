Mountcastle (body cramps) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Even though he exited Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rays early just one day after returning from a stint on the injured list due to a left forearm strain, Mountcastle never looked to be in much danger of being unavailable for the series with the Yankees after his early departure Sunday was attributed to heat-related body cramps. With some extra time to rest up and rehydrate, Mountcastle should be ready to play a full nine-inning game Monday.