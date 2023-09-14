Imaging on Mountcastle's left shoulder revealed no damage Thursday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde added that Mountcastle won't require a trip to the injured list and may even be available off the bench Thursday against the Rays. The 26-year-old first baseman is slashing just .194/.324/.194 across 37 plate appearances since the beginning of September.
