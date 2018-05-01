Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Nearing return to action
Mountcastle (hand) is getting close to joining a minor-league affiliate, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.
Mountcastle has been sidelined all season with a hairline fracture in his right hand, but he's inching closer to making his 2018 debut. The top prospect has been playing in games at extended spring training over the past couple of days, and if he continues to do so with no issues, he should be cleared to join a minor-league affiliate in the coming weeks. He's still looking at a mid-May return.
