Mountcastle (neck) won't be in the lineup for either of Sunday's split-squad games but could return to game action as early as Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old was scratched from Saturday's starting nine after his backed locked up on him while taking some swings, but he's apparently feeling much better a day later. The Orioles are likely to remain cautious so close to the start of the season, but at this point Mountcastle's availability for Opening Day doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.