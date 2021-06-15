Mountcastle will sit Tuesday against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mountcastle hits the bench after starting 12 straight games. He hit a strong .298/.327/.617 over that stretch, homering four times and driving in 12 runs. Trey Mancini will handle first base Tuesday, with Anthony Santander serving as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Three-hit effort Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Power surge continues•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Propels Orioles to win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Stays hot against Twins•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Goes deep off Berrios•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Not starting Sunday•