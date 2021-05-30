Mountcastle is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle missed a few games due to a hand injury before rejoining the lineup for Saturday's doubleheader, and he went 1-for-6 a triple, a run and five strikeouts across the twin bill. Trey Mancini (elbow) will serve as the designated hitter while Tyler Nevin starts at first base Sunday.