Mountcastle (shoulder) isn't in the Orioles' lineup Thursday against the Rays.
Mountcastle had to make an early exit from Wednesday's contest after feeling his left shoulder pop during a swing in the first inning. He's slated to get an MRI on Thursday, at which point more details will be available, but the recent arrival of Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk isn't an encouraging sign.
