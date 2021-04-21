Mountcastle went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Marlins.

Mountcastle drew the start in left field and hit third Wednesday. In the fourth inning, he drew a walk and stole second, but he was left stranded. The 24-year-old is slashing only .169/.203/.277 with a homer, seven RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases across 69 plate appearances. He's in a 0-for-18 rut at the plate. The Orioles return home Friday to begin a three-game series with the Athletics -- returning to AL play allows Mountcastle to be utilized as the designated hitter.