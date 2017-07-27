Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Off to slow start at Double-A
Mountcastle is 4-for-27 with seven strikeouts since moving up to Double-A Bowie, and he's struggled with transitioning from shortstop to third base, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The sample size is small, but Mountcastle's .882 fielding percentage at the hot corner illustrates he's adjusting to more than just better pitching. The 20-year-old hit .314 with an .885 OPS in 88 games with High-A Frederick before being promoted. Dynasty owners shouldn't worry, though, as his early struggles with the Baysox can be written off as routine growing pains.
