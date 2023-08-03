Mountcastle went 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has reeled off three straight multi-hit performances against Toronto, and while he didn't deliver any extra-base hits this time, he did supplement his singles with his third steal of the season. Mountcastle is slashing .400/.462/.689 in 16 games since the All-Star break with seven doubles, two homers, eight RBI and 10 runs, and he's pushing his way back into a consistent starting spot even on an O's roster stuffed full of top prospects.