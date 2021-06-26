Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

He was a key part of Baltimore's four-run rally in the eighth inning and trotted home with the tying run on an Austin Hays double. Mountcastle continues to feast on Toronto pitching, going 9-for-20 (.450) in five games against the AL East rivals this year with three walks, three homers, four RBI and five runs.