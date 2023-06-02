Mountcastle is not in the starting lineup Friday at San Francisco.
Ryan O'Hearn will take a turn at first base and bat seventh versus the Giants and right-hander Logan Webb. Mountcastle carries an ugly .233 batting average and .269 on-base percentage through 56 games (245 plate appearances) this year, though he has managed to tally 11 home runs and 38 RBI.
