Mountcastle (illness) is not in the starting lineup versus the Royals on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle will miss at least one more game -- or at least not start, as he could be available off the bench -- while dealing with an illness that has kept him out of the lineup over the weekend. Josh Lester is starting at first base and hitting eighth while Mountcastle recovers.