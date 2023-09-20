Mountcastle (shoulder) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Astros.
Mountcastle hasn't played in a week due to left shoulder soreness. Ryan O'Hearn is starting at first base while Heston Kjerstad starts at designated hitter.
