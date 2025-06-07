Mountcastle was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mountcastle's hamstring sent him to the 10-day injured list Saturday, but now that the severity of his injury has been revealed, he's expected to miss between 8-12 weeks. Even in a best-case scenario, the 28-year-old's absence will extend into August, but he still has a decent chance to make it back before the end of the regular season. Coby Mayo and Ryan O'Hearn have been splitting first-base duties since Mountcastle landed on the IL, and the pair will presumably continue to share starts going forward.