Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Out with broken hand
Mountcastle is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Look for this absence to extend closer to six weeks, as Mountcastle is one of the Orioles' top prospects and the team has no reason to push its luck. Once fully healthy, Mountcastle should report to Double-A Bowie. He struggled initially following his promotion to the Eastern League last season, slashing .222/.239/.366 after posting marks of .314/.343/.542 with High-A Frederick to begin the year.
