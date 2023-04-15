Mountcastle went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.
Mountcastle still has a share of the major-league lead in home runs with six, and he's also notched two steals this season. He's gone 7-for-25 (.280) over his last six contests, and he's slashing a solid .259/.286/.638 with 19 RBI and 10 runs scored over 63 plate appearances. He should see a near-everyday role at first base.
