Mountcastle (illness) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 10, by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle will miss at least a week while he recovers from a bout of vertigo. The right-handed hitter has been able to swing in the cage, so this could be a minimum stint on the IL before he returns. Mark Kolozsvary had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk in the corresponding transaction.